Umfrage: Hälfte der US-Amerikaner sehen Kamala Harris als unqualifiziert für das Präsidentenamt

"How qualified is Kamala Harris to assume the responsibilities of the presidency?"1000 National Likely VotersNot Very(NV) + Not At All(NAA) = Not QualifiedDemocrats: NV 5% + NAA 13% = 18%Unaffiliated: 12% + 48% = 60% 👈Republicans: 10% + 64% = 74%All Voters: 9% + 41% = 50% https://t.co/Twf6RYTdMh — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 26, 2021