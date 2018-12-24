Trump bezeichnet Fed als "einziges Problem" der Wirtschaft

US-Präsident Donald Trump hält die Fed für das "einzige Problem" der Wirtschaft. "The only problem our economy has is the Fed", schrieb Trump am Montag auf Twitter.

"They dont have a feel for the Market, they dont understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who cant score because he has no touch - he cant putt!".



Zuletzt hatte die US-Notenbank am Mittwoch erhöht, obwohl sich Trump dagegen ausgesprochen hatte.

Quelle: dts Nachrichtenagentur