Trump bezeichnet Fed als "einziges Problem" der Wirtschaft

Trump bezeichnet Fed als "einziges Problem" der Wirtschaft

Freigeschaltet am 24.12.2018 um 17:38 durch Andre Ott
Donald Trump (2017)
Donald Trump (2017)

Bild: Eigenes Werk /OTT

US-Präsident Donald Trump hält die Fed für das "einzige Problem" der Wirtschaft. "The only problem our economy has is the Fed", schrieb Trump am Montag auf Twitter.

"They dont have a feel for the Market, they dont understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who cant score because he has no touch - he cant putt!".

Zuletzt hatte die US-Notenbank am Mittwoch erhöht, obwohl sich Trump dagegen ausgesprochen hatte.

Quelle: dts Nachrichtenagentur

