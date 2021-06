UN-Sonderberichterstatter Melzer über Fall Assange: Einer der größten Justizskandale der Geschichte

The #Assange case may be the biggest judicial scandal in history.It is the story of a man being persecuted for telling the truth, the whole truth & nothing but the truth.I cannot leave to my children a world where telling the truth has become a crime, for it will be a tyranny. https://t.co/5DUyqcP9t1 pic.twitter.com/lotJ5dBRUT — Nils Melzer (@NilsMelzer) June 4, 2021