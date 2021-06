Notfallsitzung in den USA: Hunderte erleiden Herzentzündungen nach mRNA-basierten Impfungen

In guidance quietly updated June 1, CDC said there is a higher-than-expected number of cases of myocarditis among young teens after the second dose of an mRNA COVID vaccine.SUBSCRIBE to #TheDefender: https://t.co/zL66EdwTnD https://t.co/fbZkPHwg0E — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 10, 2021