Moscow terror: "Before the globalists fail, they will ignite World War 3"

Stefan Magnet, Martin Müller-Mertens and Bernhard Riegler analyze the background to the terrorist attack near Moscow on 22 March 2024 in this AUF1 special. And they predict what is threatening and what is to come. "The only thing that counts is what Putin makes of the terror now!"

Der Zensur zum Trotz: Folgen Sie uns auf Telegram (https://t.me/auf1tv) und tragen Sie sich jetzt in den zensurfreien Newsletter von AUF1 ein, um rechtzeitig vorzubauen: https://auf1.tv/newsletter Quelle: AUF1

