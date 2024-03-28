Direkt zum Inhalt Direkt zur Navigation
Sie sind hier: Startseite Lifestyle Fernsehen Moscow terror: "Before the globalists fail, they will ignite World War 3"

Freigeschaltet am 28.03.2024 um 14:48 durch Sanjo Babić
Bild: AUF1 / Eigenes Werk
Bild: AUF1 / Eigenes Werk

Stefan Magnet, Martin Müller-Mertens and Bernhard Riegler analyze the background to the terrorist attack near Moscow on 22 March 2024 in this AUF1 special. And they predict what is threatening and what is to come. "The only thing that counts is what Putin makes of the terror now!"

Quelle: AUF1

