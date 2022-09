Acht Mäuse als “Evidenz”: EMA empfiehlt Omikron-Genspritzen

Even I am shocked by this 👇👇@mercnews is reporting the data is from 8 mice



How did we go from 40k person RCTs to 8 mice... seems kinda insane



As you alter spike, you might get Less myocarditis, but you also might get More, who knows. 8 mice?https://t.co/PgzCIeHnKP pic.twitter.com/Ia6cpaU4p2