Trump kommentiert deutschen Asylstreit

US-Präsident Donald Trump hat den in Deutschland schwelenden Asylstreit kommentiert. "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition", so Trump am Montag auf Twitter. "Tenuous" kann sowohl als "dünn" als auch als "prekär" ins Deutsche übersetzt werden. Weiter schrieb der US-Präsident: "Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture".

In einem weiteren Tweet schrieb Trump wenige Minuten später: "We don`t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us." Die Union hatte zuvor eine Entscheidung im Asylstreit vertagt. Bundesinnenminister Horst Seehofer (CSU) hatte Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) eine letzte Frist von zwei Wochen gesetzt, um eine europäische Lösung zu finden. Quelle: dts Nachrichtenagentur