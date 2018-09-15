Direkt zum Inhalt Direkt zur Navigation
Trump will vorerst auf Militärmanöver mit Südkorea verzichten

Trump will vorerst auf Militärmanöver mit Südkorea verzichten

Freigeschaltet am 30.08.2018 um 06:37 durch Andre Ott
Flottenverband (Symbolbild)
Flottenverband (Symbolbild)

Bild: United States Navy / wikimedia.org / Gemeinfrei

US-Präsident Donald Trump will nun vorerst doch auf die Wiederaufnahme von Militärmanövern mit Südkorea verzichten. "There is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint U.S.-South Korea war games", schrieb Trump am Mittwoch im Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter. Trotzdem hielt er die Drohkulisse aufrecht: "The President can instantly start the joint exercises again with South Korea, and Japan, if he so chooses. If he does, they will be far bigger than ever before."

Erneut verband Trump die Drohung mit einem Lob an Nordkoreas Machthaber Kim Jong-und und einer Schelte an China: "The President believes that his relationship with Kim Jong Un is a very good and warm one", so Trump. Nordkorea stehe weiter unter dem Einfluss Chinas, welches das nordkoreanische Regime unterstütze: "North Korea is under tremendous pressure from China because of our major trade disputes with the Chinese Government", schrieb Trump. "At the same time, we also know that China is providing North Korea with considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities. This is not helpful!", so der US-Präsident.

Quelle: dts Nachrichtenagentur

