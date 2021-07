Moskau: USA inszenieren Proteste in Kuba – Wirtschaftsblockade muss beendet werden

Never forget the explicitly stated goal of the US government's murderous, illegal, 60-year blockade on Cuba: to "weaken the economic life of Cuba," and "decrease monetary and real wages, to bring about hunger, desperation and overthrow of government"https://t.co/LpD4JjTSXh pic.twitter.com/NAR45x53Jj — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 12, 2021