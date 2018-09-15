Direkt zum Inhalt Direkt zur Navigation
Sie sind hier: Startseite Nachrichten Weltgeschehen Trump geht Denuklearisierung in Nordkorea nicht schnell genug

Trump geht Denuklearisierung in Nordkorea nicht schnell genug

Freigeschaltet am 24.08.2018 um 18:59 durch Andre Ott
Donald Trump und Kim Jong-un (2017)
Donald Trump und Kim Jong-un (2017)

Lizenz: Public domain
Die Originaldatei ist hier zu finden.

US-Präsident Donald Trump geht die Denuklearisierung in Nordkorea nicht schnell genug - deswegen hat er am Freitag eine geplante Reise seines Außenministers abgesagt. "I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula", schrieb Trump auf Twitter.

Auch China könne dabei derzeit nicht helfen. Gleichzeitig schickte der US-Präsident aber auch schmeichelnde Worte nach Nordkorea: "Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved. In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!", schrieb Trump weiter.

Quelle: dts Nachrichtenagentur

Gern gelesene Artikel

Videos
Neubau auf der Ericusspitze, bezogen September 2011
Impfkritik: Spiegel TV und die alternativen Fakten
Peter I, König von Deutschland (2018), Bürgerlich: Peter Fitzek
Königreich Deutschland - Teil 4: Verwirrung in der Justiz im VAG Verfahren - Die Anhörungsrüge
Weitere Videos
Termine
KRD-Messe
06889 Lutherstadt Wittenberg
15.09.2018 - 16.09.2018
Kommende Termine
Newsletter
Wollen Sie unsere Nachrichten täglich kompakt und kostenlos per Mail? Dann tragen Sie sich hier ein:

Oder nutzen sie unseren
News-Feed News-Feed
Anzeige