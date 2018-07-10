Trump ärgert sich über Preiserhöhung von Viagra-Hersteller Pfizer

US-Präsident Trump ärgert sich über Preiserhöhungen von Viagra-Hersteller Pfizer und anderer Unternehmen. Hierfür gebe es keinen Grund. "Pfizer & others should be ashamed that they have raised drug prices for no reason", schrieb Trump am Montag auf Twitter.

"They are merely taking advantage of the poor & others unable to defend themselves, while at the same time giving bargain basement prices to other countries in Europe & elsewhere. We will respond!", ergänzte der US-Präsident. Quelle: dts Nachrichtenagentur