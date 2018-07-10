Direkt zum Inhalt Direkt zur Navigation
Sie sind hier: Startseite Nachrichten Weltgeschehen Trump ärgert sich über Preiserhöhung von Viagra-Hersteller Pfizer

Trump ärgert sich über Preiserhöhung von Viagra-Hersteller Pfizer

Freigeschaltet am 10.07.2018 um 06:33 durch Andre Ott
Donald Trump (2017)
Donald Trump (2017)

Lizenz: Public domain
Die Originaldatei ist hier zu finden.

US-Präsident Trump ärgert sich über Preiserhöhungen von Viagra-Hersteller Pfizer und anderer Unternehmen. Hierfür gebe es keinen Grund. "Pfizer & others should be ashamed that they have raised drug prices for no reason", schrieb Trump am Montag auf Twitter.

"They are merely taking advantage of the poor & others unable to defend themselves, while at the same time giving bargain basement prices to other countries in Europe & elsewhere. We will respond!", ergänzte der US-Präsident.

Quelle: dts Nachrichtenagentur

Gern gelesene Artikel

Videos
Tibetische Buddhisten ritzen Mantra als eine Form der Meditation oft in Steine.
Die Mantra Apotheke
Der Beitrag endhält am Textende ein Video.
Neue Transmission "Fernheilen per Video: Prostata bzw. Gebärmutterhals" veröffentlicht
Weitere Videos
Termine
Kommende Termine
Newsletter
Wollen Sie unsere Nachrichten täglich kompakt und kostenlos per Mail? Dann tragen Sie sich hier ein:

Oder nutzen sie unseren
News-Feed News-Feed
Anzeige