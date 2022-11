Stromnetzbetreiber warnt Briten, sich auf Reduzierung des Energieverbrauchs einzustellen

GB: For tomorrow (29/11/2022) Day-Ahead prices have cleared at higher levels than today, £1066/MWh (N2EX) and £1205/MWh (EPEX). NG ESO are warning the market there may be a live DFS event for tomorrow (priced at at least £3,000/MWh and Energy Tagged). ^PH pic.twitter.com/N3O9KFwK9Z