Theresa May will fünf Bedingungen an Brexit-Abkommen stellen

Großbritanniens Premierministerin will in ihrer für Freitagnachmittag erwarteten Rede fünf Bedingungen an ein Brexit-Abkommen mit der Europäischen Union stellen. "First, the agreement we reach with the EU must respect the result of the referendum. It was a vote to take control of our borders, laws and money", heißt es in einem vorab in London bekannt gewordenen Redetext, der mit ihren Ministern abgestimmt worden sein soll. Großbritannien müsse die Kontrolle über die auf der Insel geltenden Gesetze und die Landesgrenze zurückgewinnen.

Das Abkommen solle nachhaltig sein und keine Nachverhandlungen mit Brüssel nötig machen. "After Brexit, both the UK and the EU want to forge ahead with building a better future for our people, not find ourselves back at the negotiating table because things have broken down", heißt es dazu im Redetext. Ein solches Abkommen müsse zudem Vorteile für Wirtschaft und Arbeitsplätze bringen: "Third, it must protect people`s jobs and security. People in the UK voted for our country to have a new and different relationship with Europe, but while the means may change our shared goals surely have not - to work together to grow our economies and keep our people safe", so der Redenentwurf. Großbritannien solle viertens zudem "offen" sein - und auch Handelsabkommen mit Drittländern abschließen dürfen. Schließlich solle das Vereinigte Königreich gestärkt aus dem Brexit hervorgehen. "And fifth, in doing all of these things, it must strengthen our union of nations and our union of people", soll May sagen.

Quelle: dts Nachrichtenagentur