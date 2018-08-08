Daniel Ricciardo verlässt Red-Bull-Team

Formel-1-Pilot Daniel Ricciardo verlässt das Red-Bull-Team zum Ende der laufenden Saison und wechselt zu Renault. Er werde damit Kollege von Nico Hülkenberg, teilte Renault am Freitag mit.

"Daniel to leave the Team at the end of the 2018 season", teilte der Rennstall am Freitag mit. "We fully respect Daniels decision to leave Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and we wish him all the best in his future", hieß es weiter.



"But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge. I realise that there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years, and I know that each time Renault has been in the sport they eventually won", sagte Ricciardo. Bis zum Ende der laufenden Saison fährt er noch für Red Bull. In der Gesamtwertung ist er derzeit auf Rang fünf.

Seit 2011 startet Ricciardo in der Formel 1, zunächst für HRT und Toro Rosso, 2014 wechselte er zu Red Bull. 2014 und 2016 errang er den dritten Gesamtrang.

Quelle: dts Nachrichtenagentur