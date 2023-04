2.240 Milliarden US-Dollar – Weltweite Rüstungsausgaben 2022 auf Rekordniveau

The 15 top spenders in 2022 together accounted for 82% of world #MilitaryExpenditure, or $1842 billion. The #USA🇺🇸and #China🇨🇳remained the two largest spenders, accounting for 39% and 13%, respectively ➡️ https://t.co/qBe5MZu9fiExplore the top 15 ➡️ https://t.co/GRbPi3w6kr pic.twitter.com/Cx4J973HkU